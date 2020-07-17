Murder suspect Jowie turns to God
Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu appears to be spending most of his time reflecting on his faith and relationship with God.
Jowie made a comeback on social media after deleting his account twice before.
In his latest post on Insta Stories, he shares a spiritual quote that reads, “What are you afraid of losing when nothing in the world actually belongs to you?”
He then follows it up with another inspirational quote.
“God has a tendency of picking up a nobody, to become a somebody in front of everybody without asking anybody,” reads his post.
The gospel song by music group H_art the Band titled ‘El Shaddai’ plays in the background.
Irungu is facing murder charges of businesswoman Monica Kimani, who was found dead in a bathtub in her house in Nairobi’s Kilimani area in 2018.
He is co-accused alongside is ex-fiancée former news anchor Jacque Maribe.
He was released on a Sh2 million cash bail in February this year and has been maintaining a low profile.
After being released from the Kamiti Maximum Prison, he immediately deactivated his account whose profile name was Jowie.Jowi. He later rebranded to Kush.irungu.
After a few weeks, though, he also deleted that account and he now is back using the profile name Jowi.i.