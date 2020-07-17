Murder suspect Jowie turns to God

Joseph Irungu at Milimani High Court Nairobi on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 during the hearing of his murder charges he is facing of Killing business lady Monica Kimani at Lamuria Garden Nairobi. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO.

Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu appears to be spending most of his time reflecting on his faith and relationship with God.

Jowie made a comeback on social media after deleting his account twice before.

In his latest post on Insta Stories, he shares a spiritual quote that reads, “What are you afraid of losing when nothing in the world actually belongs to you?”

He then follows it up with another inspirational quote.

“God has a tendency of picking up a nobody, to become a somebody in front of everybody without asking anybody,” reads his post.

The gospel song by music group H_art the Band titled ‘El Shaddai’ plays in the background.

Irungu is facing murder charges of businesswoman Monica Kimani, who was found dead in a bathtub in her house in Nairobi’s Kilimani area in 2018.

He is co-accused alongside is ex-fiancée former news anchor Jacque Maribe.

He was released on a Sh2 million cash bail in February this year and has been maintaining a low profile.

After being released from the Kamiti Maximum Prison, he immediately deactivated his account whose profile name was Jowie.Jowi. He later rebranded to Kush.irungu.

After a few weeks, though, he also deleted that account and he now is back using the profile name Jowi.i.