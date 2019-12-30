Murder suspect feigns madness, refuses to take plea

Drama unfolded in a Malindi Court when a murder suspect feigned insanity despite a psychiatrist having certified him as being of sound mind and fit to stand trial.

Jackson Mwalimu, who is accused of murdering Kabibi Kitsao, vehemently refused to accept that he had been taken for mental examination and acted insane during a court session.

This forced Malindi Resident Judge Reuben Nyakundi to order for a fresh mental assessment and adjourned the case to January 6, 2020 when the matter will come up again in court for mention.

Justice Nyakundi had initially ordered that the accused be taken for a mental assessment before taking plea.

The accused was presented before a psychiatrist at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa who conducted the test.

STAND TRIAL

In the psychiatrist’s report presented in court on Friday, the medical officer indicated that Mwalimu was of sound mind and could stand trial.

“He has no mental illness and is fit to take plea,” read part of the report signed by Dr. C. Mwang’ombe, a consultant psychiatrist.

Mwalimu is said to have murdered Kitsao on December 10, 2019 at Mikingirini village of Kilifi North Sub County, Kilifi County, and first appeared before Mr. Justice Nyakundi on December 13.

When the matter came up on Friday, Mwalimu’s lawyer, Ms Tonia Mwania, told the judge that she was ready to proceed with the matter, but her client started behaving sheepishly and denied having been taken to any hospital.

“Mimi sijaona daktari; Sijui Kibibi (I have never seen a doctor; I do not know Kibibi),” he shouted awkwardly, throwing the bar and bench into confusion.

Prosecuting Counsel Barbara Sombo had earlier told the court that she was ready to proceed with the trial case since the psychiatrist’s report had been obtained.

“We are ready to proceed. I do not know what happened to the accused person between Mombasa and Malindi which has made him change his mind,” she said.

But Mwalimu, the accused, jumped up and claimed he did not know the officers who arrested him and that he was never taken for mental examination.