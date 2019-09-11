Murathe publicly endorses ‘Beba Baba Ikulu’ campaign – VIDEO

Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has hinted that he will endorse Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

The seasoned politician has also hit out at his colleagues in the party who are opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Murathe, who is close to the First Family, spoke at the birthday party of TV presenter Tony Gachoka.

“If the BBI decides its Beba Baba Ikulu (transport Raila to State House), I will support that, I am there,” Murathe said.

Murathe also suggested that he believes the opposition leader is the best bet to clinch the presidency when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term expires in three years time.

“If there is somebody who can stop that guy (Deputy President William Ruto) from becoming President, it is the former Prime Minister. There is nobody else. Our main aim is to make sure that person (Ruto) doesn’t become President because if he does we are all finished,” he said.

Odinga, who has unsuccessfully vied for the top seat on several occasions in the past, has not made his political intentions clear.