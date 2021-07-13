Muguna on the verge of Sh5.5 million Azam switch

Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna celebrates his goal against AFC Leopards with team mates Jacques Tuyisenge (left) and Nicholas Kipkirui during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. PHOTO | SPORTPESA

Kenyan midfielder Kenneth ‘Junior’ Muguna has joined Tanzanian moneybags Azam FC with a deal set to be formalized before after the end of the 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

Azam Communication Director Zaka Zakazi told Nairobi News from DaresSaalam that the iconic midfielder was in Tanzania early this month and penned down a two year contract with the team. The total signing fees is believed to be $50,000 (about Sh5.4 million).

Zakazi also revealed the club paid Muguna 15000 dollars (Sh1.6 million) which is part of the signing fees to clear the Caf fine and the rest will be handed to him once he joins the club after the expiry of his contract.

“Muguna flew here and we are happy that at last we have a player whom we have been chasing his signature for the past three years despite strong resistance from Gor Mahia,” said Zakazi.

“What is only remaining before he joins us is the release letter from Gor and the proof of payment to Caf. We are aware the deadline to make the payment is Tuesday and have already sorted him out. He will receive the rest of the money once he joins us,” added Zakazi who declined to quote the exact amount of fee agreement between the former K’Ogalo captain and the money giants.

In May, the continental football body fined Muguna and former K’Ogalo custodian Boniface Oluoch Sh1.6 million each for their role in chaos that rocked a CAF Confederation Cup qualifying match away to Napsa Stars of Zambia in February.

The two were also slapped with a four-match ban from all Caf-related matches.

This is after the duo was found guilty of taking out their anger out on the match referee after the Kenyan champions conceded a late penalty in Lusaka.

“We know of the four-match ban and it is an issue which we weighed before the player committed with us,” added Zakazi.

The 25-year-old playmaker was relegated from the captaincy role at Gor Mahia in March.

However, he has maintained his form on the pitch and has been instrumental in ensuring K’Ogalo rise to the fourth position in the league despite a sloppy start to the season while also impressing for Harambee Stars in matches against Egypt and Togo.