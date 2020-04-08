MPs deny claims that they have tested positive to Covid-19

Murang’ a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Kibra MP Imran Okoth, and his counterparts from Soy and Saboti have refuted reports that 17 MPs have tested positive for coronavirus.

The four are in a list-making round on social media as among the 17 MPs.

Okoth, Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, and Caleb Amisi, who represents Saboti constituency have gone as far as sharing their test results, which show that they don’t have Covid-19.

“Please ignore any list doing rounds out there (purporting that I am positive of the virus). May the Almighty God continue guiding us in the right path,” Okoth said.

https://twitter.com/ ImranOkoth/status/ 1247784225702432769?s=20

“Ignore the propaganda in the gutter press. I haven’t taken a Covid-19 test. Will do so soon. Busy at home editing my Ph.D. thesis,” Kang’ata said.

https://twitter.com/ HonKangata/status/ 1247816723874660354?s=20

“Ignore this propaganda in the gutter press, about me having tested Covid-19 +ve. İ have not gone for any test, and when I do, I will make my results public, am busy farming,” Kositany tweeted.

https://twitter.com/ckositany/ status/1247832446302904320?s= 20

“Forget about fake news on 17 MPs with Corona. This is a leaked list of possible cabinet ministers in 2022. Attached herewith are my official #covid19 results. It is negative #StaySafeStayHome # FakeNews,” Amisi Saboti MP said.

The legislators are among 52 members of the Senate and National Assembly who received their results on Tuesday, from the Ministry of Health after taking the voluntary tests last week.

Among those who were subjected to test and mandatory quarantine include members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and the Delegated Legislation Committee.

The two committees, with a combined membership of 38, held a joint sitting on March 17 in the presence of Rabai MP Kamoti Mwamkale, who has since tested positive.

Others who undertook the test include those who attended the burial of Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori on March 9 and came into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi.

Saburi tested positive to Covid-19 but has since recovered but in police custody after he was charged for ignoring the government’s directive for the mandatory 14 days of self-quarantine.

In the Senate, members who had traveled outside the country in the past 30 days were also tested and given back their results.