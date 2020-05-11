MP quarrels with his former employee over social media passwords

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa is embroiled in a nasty verbal exchange with his former Communications Officer Peter Oteng’ alias Storm over the lawmaker’s social media passwords.

Mr Barasa has accused Oteng’, who has since left office, of being an unreliable person. The MP has particularly taken offence with Oteng’ decision to switch jobs and move to Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s office.

PASSWORDS

In an SMS conversation seen by Nairobi News, the MP who is also a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is now demanding for his social media passwords and other items from Oteng’.

“Send me password for Twitter and press page urgently. I will dismiss you. Organize to collect your paycheck for months worked on Tuesday and hand over camera etc and other staffs,” the message from Barasa reads.

He at the same time asked Oteng’, a recording ragga artiste, to copy a letter to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

But when contacted, Oteng’ accused the MP of failing to pay him his salary accumulating to thousands of shillings.

“It is true that I have worked for him since the 2017 General elections but he is yet to pay me part of my salary since late last year. Let him pay me my dues first before I surrender the social media passwords to him. He has an image to protect of which I don’t,” Oteng’ told Nairobi News.

But in a quick rejoinder, Mr Barasa maintained that he is to liable to payment of Oteng’s salary.

FIRED

“His salary is paid by PSC. It’s paid quarterly. We have already run payroll for this quarter that he will not get until he hands over is gratuity,” said Barasa.

Last week, Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga fired her long-serving personal assistant Allan Wocha, accusing him of corruption and gross misconduct.

She accused Wocha of committing fraud and failing to remit statutory deductions from her office.

“I am forced to terminate his contract following his failure to explain the whereabouts of missing cash in my office, for which he was the signatory,” Wambilianga said.

Wocha, however, denied the claims and said the MP should blame her office manager.

“I was only a signatory to the account but not an AI holder. The MP should be honest and tell the truth,” Wocha said.