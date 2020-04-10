MP donates condoms instead of face masks

Condoms or face masks? This is what residents of Teso North are grappling with after their area Member of Parliament issued them with free condoms instead of face masks.

According to boda boda operators, the MP Oku Kaunya came and donated a small plastic water container with his name printed on the surface. Inside the container were condoms nicely wrapped in a polythene bag.

“Tunashangaa lakini condoms sisi tutazitumia kwa sababu iko na kazi yake maalum. Na kama basi ndio itasaidia kupunguza korona tutashukuru. Lakini tunaambiwa kuwa korona unakuwa protected ukitumia vitu kama mask, but tumeletewa hii kama msaada kutoka kwa viongozi wetu,”said one boda boda operator.

“Tunapoangalia kwa ground kwa kusaidiwa na serikali hatuoni. Na tumefika kiwango kama bodaboda hatuoni umuhimu wa mbunge wetu, kwa sababu hatuangalii na hatujali.

“Msaada ambao tumepata kutoka kwa mheshimiwa Oku ni ndoo ya Sh250 amabayo imeandikwa funded by Oku Kaunya, na ndani ya ndoo iko condom box mbili. Kama vijana tunaletewa tukae nayo kwa ofisi, ina maanisha nini katika huu wakati wa korona,” he added.

Wearing a masks in public areas has become mandatory in Kenya, with those found without one being fined Sh20,000 or being sent to jail for six months.