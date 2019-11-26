Motorist who was filmed assaulting female security guard arrested

Justus Kamoja, the man who was captured on camera assaulting a female security guard at a Nairobi estate, has been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the arrest, stating that Mr Kamoja will be arraigned in court once necessary police action is complete.

DCI has further thanked members of the public who contacted them in relation to the incident.

#ARRESTED| Mr Justus KAMOJA who was captured on a video assaulting a female Security Guard at Komarock has been arrested. The 30yr old suspect will be arraigned in court once necessary Police action is complete. Many thanks to all those that contacted us! @MmarcusKe|@CisNyakundi pic.twitter.com/tjda8HB3Rp — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 26, 2019

The incident, which is believed to have happened in Komarock, was captured by CCTV camera and the video was widely shared thereafter, prompting police action.

In the viral video, the motorist, without provocation, is seen repeatedly assaulting the guard with punches and slaps, even knocking her down with a heavy blow.

At one point, when the security guard breaks free of Mr Kamoja’s brutal attack, he still pursues her while shoving and pushing her around.