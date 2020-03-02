Moses Kuria: I will stage more walkouts from BBI rallies – VIDEO

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria insists he will continue walking out of BBI rallies if the organisers continue denying him a chance to speak at such events.

Kuria, who was speaking on Sunday at Kinamba Catholic Church in Laikipia West constituency during a funds drives, said he has never been given a chance to address Kenyans during the rallies.

WALKOUT

“Mimi nimeenda hizo BBI zote, hakuna hata moja nimeongea, sababu hawataki hii ukweli naongea. Lakini nitausemea hapa,” Kuria said.

Kuria and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday stormed out of the BBI rally in Meru.

The leaders, who were accompanied by Chuka-Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene, left when EALA MP Mpuru Aburi was speaking.

A furious Aburi said the walkout was disrespectful to the people of Meru.

APOLOGY

“Tunaambia yule ana-address watu huko hana heshima na BBI. Sisi Wameru hiyo tabia hatutaki. Tumekata hiyo tabia ya kujileta hapa kujionyesha wewe ni bingwa, na kama wewe ni bingwa wakati wa kura utafika ujue Wameru wanajua kuongea,” Aburi said.

When they arrived for the event, Murkomen and Kuria once again missed seats just like they missed during the BBI rally in Kitui county last month.

Murkomen defended his move saying he did not leave in bad faith only that he was catching a lift offered by Kuria.

“Moses Kuria who gave me lift was leaving for another engagement. I had no choice but to follow,” he tweeted.

Murkomen further added that he had parental duties to attend to and apologized that wananchi followed them out.

“I also had parental duties in my children’s school. I apologize that wanachi followed us out of the stadium,” he said.