Moses Kuria arrested over assault on woman inside RMS studios – VIDEO

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Royal Media Services premises in December.

Mr Kuria was picked up by detectives on Friday morning while in Westlands, Nairobi and driven to the Kilimani Police Station to record a statement.

This was after a video was circulated on social media by a woman identified as Joyce Wanja alias Mwari Wawagîchûngûmwa claiming that she was one of the panelists during Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi talk show to discuss matters around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report when Mr Kuria allegedly assaulted her.

The alleged crime happened on December 8.

BBI

“I had been invited to talk about the BBI and during the show I told him that he had not spoken well at a church event that had children the previous weekend,” said Ms Wanja in the video that has since gone viral.

“During the event he abused the women of Kiambu using very dirty words,” said Ms Wanja.

The woman claimed that it is after saying these words to Mr Kuria that the MP punched him. She later filed a complaint at the Kilimani Police Station but nothing was done to the MP for over a month since the incident.

“I am appealing to Mr Kinoti, Dr Matiang’i and the President to intervene because he will do the same to other women. I have no money to pay lawyers,” she said.

The MP is currently recording a statement and is set to be presented in court later.

