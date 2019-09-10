More joy for ‘Mtu wa Census’ as university clears his outstanding fees

The outstanding university fees for the census enumerator who was captured on video playing with children during the census exercise in August has been cleared.

Collins Kiprono made headlines after his famous ‘watu wa census’ video went viral on social media.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Kiprono shared his struggles in life, despite his jovial and playful nature.

Kiprono, a former street kid, was meant to graduate last year in December with a Bachelor of Science in Geography from Egerton University, but he was unable to do so due to an outstanding fees balance.

Finally Kiprono can receive his much-awaited degree certificate after Egerton University Chancellor, Dr Narendra Raval, cleared the understanding fees balance of Sh 58,877.

“I can only say asante to everyone who made this possible. Now I can official graduate and start looking for employment,” said Kiprono.

Kiprono will now graduate in late November.

CASUAL WORKER

Before the census job, Kiprono was working as a casual worker in Kericho County.

At the time Nairobi News spoke to Kiprono, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) had asked netizen to share information of Kiprono so that could ‘celebrate’ him.

Kiprono had told Nairobi News that the team from KNBS had gotten in touch with him.

We have now learnt that since their communications about two weeks ago, the KNBS have not communicated again on the way forward.

During their initial conversation, KNBS wanted Kiprono to work with them on a short project of creating short thank you video to thank Kenyans but that has not happened nor did anyone communicate to him.

Kiprono’s focus has now shifted to searching for a decent job, so he can take care of his ailing mother.