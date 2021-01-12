Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua blasts Jalang’o for hosting incestuous ‘twin siblings’





Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has bashed comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o for allegedly glorifying anti-social behaviour through his Bonga Na Jalas YouTube show.

The media personality becomes the latest Kenyan celebrity to face the wrath of Kenya’s moral cop after he hosted twin brother and sister who allegedly fell in love and got married.

The show host had invited the twins who go by the name Chiwerus to explain themselves out.

However, according to the KFCB boss, Jalang’o’s move normalises and glorifies anti- social behaviors that are against the country’s cultural beliefs.

“These so-called celebrities are looking for bizarre sensational stories to trend at the expense of our culture and morality. In the process they are normalizing, glorifying and glamorizing anti-social behaviors that run counter to our culture. This is wrong and should not be allowed,” Mutua wrote in his latest tirade.

He added: “KFCB will pursue all possible legal means to stop this nonsense. User-Generated Content must adhere to the law. Those using online platforms to broadcast content to the public will be held accountable for any breach of the law.”

Last week a woman who goes by the username duhh.itzz.lexy on TikTok shared a video in which she tells the story of how she fell in love with her twin brother, identified as Chiweru Lexy Emilia Official.

The two shared several videos showing them kissing and cuddling.

The Chiwerus were allegedly disowned by their parents after going public with their relationship, forcing them to leave their home and start a life elsewhere.

The twins later allegedly tied the knot in a wedding that no one else witnessed.

The woman claimed she got pregnant with her twin brother when she was 17 and that they have a daughter, who is seen in their videos.

“We had a connection since were born, then we realised we were meant for each other. Our parents and friends disowned us, they said it was a sin and we got kicked out,” the woman claims.

“We moved out and stuck together. Our love grew stronger. We didn’t give up on each other. He proposed and we got married but no one came to our wedding. We got married regardless,” she added.

She then pleaded with members of the public not to judge them for their incestuous relationship.

“Please don’t judge, that’s our story. I hope our love lasts forever.”

The video sparked mixed reactions from online users with some supporting them while others rebuked them for practicing incest.