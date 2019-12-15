Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua applauds King Kaka for ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’

Moral cop, Dr Ezekiel Mutua, who is the CEO of the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has applauaded rapper King Kaka for his controversial Wajinga Nyinyi masterpiece that is generating alot of heat.

Dr Mutua has also asked Kenyans to reflect on the message in the poetic piece that has rattled the political class and pricked the conscience of the nation.

“Let people reflect on the message, but the fact that the rapper can do such production and walk scot-free is evidence that our democracy has come of age. Try that in Uganda or Rwanda and things will be different!” Dr Mutua wrote on Facebook.

In his latest composition, the rapper lays bare grand corruption that is eating away all sectors of the economy.

While some in the political class have taken offence with the piece, Dr Mutua has asked those affected to seek redress in court as KFCB will not interfere with Wajinga Nyinyi’s production.

“King Kaka’s Wajinga Nyinyi new release is evidence that we are a free country. He has used his creative licence to prick our conscience. Anyone defamed can seek legal redress, but as a board, we will not interfere with the production, Mutua said.

The rapper released two versions of the song – one in a black and white video with a sign language interpreter while the other one is a lyrics video.