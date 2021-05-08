Moral Cop backs Kabi wa Jesus after baby daddy drama





The Kenya Film Classification Board’s (KFCB) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua has offered moral support to Vlogger Kabi Wa Jesus after it emerged he fathered his daughter with a relative.

This revelation has attracted varied reactions from Kenyans on social media but Mutua, in a post on social media, notes that everyone has difficult moments in life.

Mutua who is famously referred to as the Moral Cup in social media circles, further noted some people attract more public attention and drama than others because of their position in society.

“Do not celebrate another person’s downfall or accentuate the pain. If you can’t help, comfort or pray for them, just leave them alone. We all have some difficult bends in life only that some people attract more public attention and drama. To Kabi and Milly, may God be with you!,” Mutua tweeted.

In a statement released on Thursday, Kabi said he sired Abby in 2013 and apologized for his January 2021 fight against the paternity claim.

When the scandal broke out, Kabi denied being the father of the child and, in his explanation, said the child in question named Abby was his niece.

“I wish to confirm that yesterday (Wednesday) paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby. I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret,” stated Kabi.

Kabi went on to apologise to his fans and followers for how he handled the whole saga.

“I know I must take full responsibility for all my actions, to my child, to my family and also to you my fans. I have sought forgiveness from God, my family and I also seek your forgiveness. Moving forward I will do everything in my power to take care of my child as a father,” he said.