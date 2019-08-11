Moment when DP Ruto ‘shooed off’ journalists covering his function – VIDEO

There was an awkward moment for journalists covering the Ilchamus traditional wedding ceremony in Baringo County on Saturday when the Deputy President William Ruto shooed them off.

In the middle of his speech, the DP abruptly asked the journalists to move back to give the crowd a clear view of the speakers at the wedding.

Ruto went as far as making it clear to the journalists that he was not there to address them, but rather members of the public gathered at the venue.

“Na nyinyi watu wa nini, mumekuwa wengi hapa ketini chini watu wanataka kuangalia huko nyuma. Nyinyi tokeni hapa. Msonge nyuma. Wakae mbali mbali ndio wananchi waone. Kwani mnafikiri nimekuja kuongea na nyinyi ama nimekuja kuongea na wananchi,” Ruto said while addressing the journalists.

From a shaky video, which captured the moment, it was clear the journalists complied as instructed by the DP.

This is not the first time Kenyan journalists have been subjected to such disdainful treatment by the presidency.

KICKED OUT

In February 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered journalists covering a National Police Service function he was officiating to pack and leave.

Back then, while making his official speech, President Kenyatta turned to journalists from various media houses covering the event and directed them to switch off their cameras and leave.

“Na nyinyi si sasa mzime hizo mavitu zenyu na mwende? Kazi imekwisha,” the president said.

Only KBC and K24 crew were allowed to stay behind and cover the event.