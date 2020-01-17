Moment Uhuru called SRC boss ‘wewe mama’ – VIDEO

A furious President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday dropped common decency when he publicly referred to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Lyn Mengich as “wewe mama”.

The President was speaking at State House, Mombasa when he made the utterances. Mr Kenyatta cut off his speech to ask Ms Mengich why security officers had not been paid their field allowances.

“I continue to urge the Public Service Commission, the National Police Service Commission and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to structure a way to reward good and effective performance by officers serving within our public securities,” he said before pausing.

“Na by the way sijui watu a salaries (and remunieration commission) wako wapi?” the president posed before he was pointed to the SRC chair who was sat behind him.

“Sasa wewe Mama tulisema hawa watu wapatiwe field allowance mnakataa kuwapatia kwanini?” posed the head of state.

Her response could not be captured by the microphone and only the people around her could hear what she said.

Watch the video below: