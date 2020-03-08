Moha ‘Jicho Pevu’ shares security tips with DP Ruto

Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali, has publicly shared security tips with Deputy President William Ruto.

Via his social media pages, the first-term lawmaker urged the DP to beef up his security and also to avoid consistent air travel.

SECURITY TIPS

“To my friend, DP William Ruto, avoid choppers, have additional security, be very careful with food and drinks, keep an eye on all your cars, go slow in phone communication and if possible carry your own seat to your functions,” Ali told Ruto.

The former investigative journalist’s piece of , explained advice to the DP comes a day after Ruto said only death would stop his political ambition.

“I know there is a bigger scheme to destroy my office and ensure I do not go anywhere. The schemers are trying to threaten, undermine and demean my office in a bid to stop me. Unless they kill me, I am not going anywhere. They may have the system, but I have God,” an emotionally charged Ruto said.

KENEI’S BURIAL

Ruto made the remark while speaking during the burial of police officer Kipyegon Kenei in Nakuru on Saturday.

It is the second time in less than a year that there are reported attempts on Ruto’s life.

The firts incident came to light in June of 2019, when a number of politicians, led by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, were summoned by the DCI to record statements after it was claimed some of the meetings he attended had discussed the well being of the Deputy President.