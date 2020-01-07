Join our WhatsApp Channel
Moha ‘Jicho Pevu’ bashed for naming soon-to-be-opened school after himself

By Sylvania Ambani January 7th, 2020 2 min read

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has come under heavy criticism on social media for naming a soon-to-be-opened school after himself.

This after the journalist-turned-politician bragged online about the construction of a girls’ secondary school in his constituency which he says is set to be opened on January 13, 2020.

And just like others before him who have overseen such projects in their counties, Ali has chosen to name the school after himself.

The school will be known as the Mohamed Ali Girls’ School.

“The First Girls Sec School in Nyali constituency (Mla Leo) since independence opening its doors on 13th Jan 2020,” he tweeted.

But Kenyans on Twitter, led by Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir, bashed the MP for naming the school after himself when the project has been funded by public funds.

“Across ages and history, truly great and reformist leaders never left their names on any city, street or building… some even left a will that their bodies be buried in secret places so as not to be shrines… but in Kenya, small tinpot dictators put their names on public projects,” Kipkorir tweeted.

His sentiments were not well received by the MP who fired back at the lawyer Kipkorir.

“Bata hata umlishe kokoto bado atahara. There is something we call public participation!” he wrote.

But KOT joined in to criticise the first-time legislator.

