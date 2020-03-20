Modern Coast suspends services to Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda

Modern Coast Express has suspended all services from Kenya to Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda until further notice to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said it has also halted services from the three destinations back to Kenya effective March 19, 2020.

“The closure of the routes mentioned above shall be in place until further communication is provided, depending on the health and safety measures as guided by Kenyan government and Ministry of Health on the coronavirus (COVID-19). All the affected passengers have been asked to contact the call centre on +254709897000 or visit any of the company branches for a refund or to rebook their travel,” said the company.

On March 15, the government announced the suspension of all travellers from countries that have reported Covid-19 cases.

Only Kenyan citizens will be allowed into the country “with self-quarantine or government-designated facility,” the government said.

The measure is in place for 30 days.

“All who arrived within the last 14 days must self-quarantine,” officials added.