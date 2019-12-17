Modern Coast buses cleared to resume operations

Modern Coast Bus Company has been cleared by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to resume operations from 1pm today.

NTSA suspended the license of Modern Coast following an accident involving two of their buses on Mombasa-Nairobi highway on December 12, 2019.

The accident that happened at 2.40am left seven people dead and 60 others injured after the two buses collided in Kiongwani in Makueni County.

One of the buses in the accident was heading to Mombasa from Malaba while the other one was travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi.

According to Modern Coast Bus Company, their vehicles have been inspected by NTSA and have been given the green light to start operations on the road.

“Modern Coast Express Limited. This is a further update to the statement issued on 17.12.2019. We are pleased to inform all our passengers that we have received permission from NTSA to resume normal scheduled bus services from 1.00 pm today the 17.12.2019,” the company tweeted.

So far 46 buses have been inspected at the various inspection centres across the country by NTSA whilst the rest of the fleet is awaiting inspection. We expect the rest of the fleet to be finalized in the next few days,” Modern Coast added.

The bus company further apologised to all affected passengers who were not able to travel between the December 12, 2019 and December 16, 2019.