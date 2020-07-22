Missing NHIF accountant found unconscious in her house 4 days later





An accountant with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) based at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and who went missing last Friday, was on Tuesday found in her house in Imara Daima Estate, Nairobi, unconscious.

Grace Andeyo, 51, is said to have left her station at KNH branch office presumably for lunch on Friday only for her to go missing.

In a police statement, detectives at Kilimani said while tracing her last movements, they were led to a taxi driver after a family member informed them that she had been dropped off at her house by a cab.

After interrogation, the taxi driver informed them that he took her to the house on Saturday.

Police said they went to the said house in Kings Millennium Apartments situated in Imara Daima, Embakasi where they found her unconscious.

“On arrival at the said place, we figured out that the missing person had indeed been dropped by the said taxi, with vehicle registration No. KCS 483X. The person in question was unconscious in a manner that would suggest she had been intoxicated,” said police in their report.

According to the taxi driver, Gilbert Mokaya, the woman approached him while he was at the taxi stage in Imara Daima and asked to be dropped home.

“She was holding a piece of paper bearing her home address and Sh200 note. We gathered the evidence that was in that scene of the crime and escorted the taxi driver involved for interrogation,” said the police.

Andeyo had left her car, a Volkswagen Polo, at the KNH parking yard raising concern among her colleagues, none of whom she contacted.

The woman was taken to Coptic Hospital as police investigate the matter.