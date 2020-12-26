Miss Katiwa finds love in Origi’s goalkeeping arms

Share this via PWA





Renowned radio and tv host Stella Katiwa popularly known as Miss Katiwa is a girl deeply in love.

The co-host of Jamdown reggae show on NTV is reportedly dating Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

The love birds shared Christmas Day together and Miss Katiwa shared posts on her social media, announcing their union to the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caribbean Queen👑 (@misskatiwa)

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from mines… Posted by Stella.katiwa on Friday, December 25, 2020

Origi also took to Instagram to share a photo of the beautiful couple in the upcountry enjoying the festive season together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Origi (@arnoldorigi77)

Origi is currently on holiday in Kenya after parting ways with Finnish top-tier side HIFK, a team he joined in March 2019.