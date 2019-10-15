Join our WhatsApp Channel
Ministry of Health trolled for misspelling Kipchoge’s name

By Amina Wako October 15th, 2019 1 min read

Eliud Kipchoge has for the better part of the week been the biggest news maker following his 1:59:40 run at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

Immediately after his win the innumerable congratulatory messages started flowing in.

Notably, among the high profile personalities who congratulated Kipchoge was former President of the United State, Barack Obama.

Private companies – both local and international – government institutions and leaders across the board rode on the hype to send their congratulatory messages.

In all that hype, the Ministry of Health tweeted its congratulatory message, but unfortunately misspelled the champion’s name.

“Congratulations! Eluid Kipchoge. You have lived up to our expectations,” the ministry tweeted.

The error didn’t escape the attention of Kenyans, who were closely following on the hashtag #Eliud159.

And in spite of all the flak it received, the ministry’s tweet remains online, three days later.

