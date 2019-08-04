Millie tells off Sonko for ‘unnecessary drama’ in raging war of words

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has responded to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s demeaning comments about her on social media.

In what is turning out into a public spat between the two controversial politicians, Odhiambo lectured the governor on her work to protect all children including children those who were born out of wedlock.

Curiously, the war of words between Odhiambo and Sonko has everything to do with the matrimonial life of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

It all started last week when Sonko claimed that the late MP, who was cremated on Saturday, had a second wife with whom he sired a son.

His remarks, which were made during Okoth’s memorial service, however, didn’t go down well with some political figures, particularly Odhiambo and Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

MPANGO WA KANDO

After the two called out Sonko for his controversial utterances, the governor responded with an insults-laden Facebook post.

He also gave out hotline numbers for women who have been ‘abandoned’ by politicians who fathered children with them, to reach him for his personal intervention on such matters.

But being one not given to being out-fought Odhiambo has answered fire with fire in her response.

“I, Wakili Millie Odhiambo, pushed for Article 53 of the Constitution that protects Ken Okoth’s son. Once the DNA confirms that he is Ken Okoth’s son, he will be entitled under the succession law, to inherit from Ken’s estate. He is protected. He is covered,” she wrote.

UNNECESSARY DRAMA

Ms Odhiambo went on to tell the governor how she has taken ‘mighty’ men who have failed their responsibilities to court.

“I have taken many mighty men to court (including MPs) and settled out of court with many in cases of parental support (including MPs, Cabinet Secretaries and Media personalities). I do not need to shout at funerals to get court orders,” she said.

The MP also blamed Sonko for ‘unnecessary drama’ that led to Okoth’s body not being taken to Kabondo Kasipul as had been planned earlier on.

“Your unnecessary drama spiraled a behind the scenes series of events that resulted in Okoth’s body not being taken to Kabondo,” Odhiambo scoffed at Sonko.