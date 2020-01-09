Miguna tickles Jeff Koinange’s funny bone with ‘squealed like a baby’ jibe

Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange on Wednesday night laughed himself silly on air when he was reminded of a past incident when he “squealed and cried like a baby” after being arrested.

The hilarious throwback moment was brought to the fore by exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna during a live interview on the weekly JKL Show.

Miguna was speaking from Berlin, Germany where is temporarily domiciled following his travel woes.

During the interview, Koinange pointed out that Miguna’s trouble probably may have started from his bitter outbursts on social media.

To this Miguna replied, “There was a time you were arrested, Jeff, and you squealed and cried like a baby because you had defamed Jimi Wanjigi. You had to produce Sh2million to be released. You didn’t even stay in detention for more than two hours, yet you cried for two months.”

Koinange took the remark cheerfully, laughing hysterically as Miguna went on and on, although he later sought to put the records straight on that incident.

“For the record, Miguna, I did not squeal like a baby, just to be clear,” he said, while still unable to suppress his laughter.

Miguna’s “squeal like a baby” remark was in reference to an incident in 2015 when a Nairobi court issued a warrant of arrest against Mr Koinange and businessman Tony Gachoka for contempt of court.

The decision was a result of a complaint by businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Mr Sani Mbui Wanjigi and Kwacha Group of Companies Limited for an offence Koinange allegedly committed when he used to host his show on KTN.

They had obtained orders barring Mr Koinange, KTN and the Standard Media Group from broadcasting or publishing alleged defamatory statements concerning them and the company.