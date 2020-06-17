Miguna ‘revokes’ People’s President oath he administered on Raila

Exiled Kenyan politician Miguna Miguna now says he has revoked the ‘oath’ he administered on Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’ during the infamous mock swearing-in ceremony of January 30, 2018.

The ceremony that was held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi before thousands of ODM supporter was the beginning of Miguna’s troubles with the Kenyan authorities, culminating in his deportation on two occasions.

But Miguna and Odinga have since fallen out. Miguna ha yet again become Odinga’s harshest critic.

Now he says, he has revoked the oath he administered Odinga.

“By powers vested on me as the Commissioner of Oaths who administered the Oath of Office of The People’s President on Raila Amolo Odinga, I, Miguna Miguna, hereby revoke that Oath and declare @RailaOdinga to be an ordinary citizen. Dated at the City of Toronto, this June 16, 2020,” Miguna tweeted on Tuesday.

However, Miguna fell short of explaining the repercussions of revoking this oath on Odinga.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since Odinga’s infamous oath taking ceremony.

Miguna was arrested and deported by the authorities immediately after and has never been allowed back.

Meanwhile, Odinga has since closed ranks with President Uhuru Kenyatta to become the head of state’s closest political ally.