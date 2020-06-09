Join our Telegram Channel
Miguna reacts to Itumbi’s apology

By Nahashon Musungu June 9th, 2020 1 min read

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna seems to have mended faces with popular blogger Dennis Itumbi.

Miguna confirmed this stance via his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“I accept the unconditional apology from Itumbi. He has publicly admitted all his wrongdoings and asked for my forgiveness. I forgive him. We expect him to go beyond his apology and commit to the struggle against tyranny, injustices and inequalities,” wrote Miguna.

The move comes a day after Itumbi, who cheered on Miguna’s double deportation from the country in 2018, alleged he was convinced by senior government officials to do so.

Miguna was twice deported after he played a key role in the mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President on January 30, 2018, before a charged at Uhuru Park.

