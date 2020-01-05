Miguna Miguna in trouble with Kenyan authorities ahead of his planned return

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna is on his way to Kenya and if all goes well he will land in the country on Tuesday.

Through his lawyers, Miguna filed an application at Milimani High Court in Nairobi last week seeking orders to restrain the State from interfering with his return to Kenya.

Viva! JKIA, Nairobi, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9pm. Freedom comes out of focus, determination, discipline and fearlessness! FORWARD! pic.twitter.com/M306xuBIRF — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 4, 2020

Lawyer John Khaminwa wants the State to comply with the orders issued by Justice Chacha Mwita on December 14, 2018.

“The Application has been necessitated by the refusal by the State to comply with numerous court orders following his removal by some Government officials from Kenya,” Mr Khaminwa said.

But it seems Miguna’s return will not be that smooth.

On Saturday, his car was seized by government operatives in Nairobi’s South B and within hours police backtracked after he complained on social media.

Miguna posted that the car was seized at 12.30pm by plainclothes police officers in a civilian car.

The car was with a certain Ferdinand Ogumah when the five heavily-armed officers pounced.

It was then taken to Nairobi Area Police Station.

To @DCI_Kenya Kinoti: At around 12:30PM today, 5 heavily-armed Flying Squad officers now calling themselves “Special Service Unit” ILLEGALLY SEIZED my vehicle from @FerdinandOgumah in Nairobi and detained it, most likely to install SURVEILLANCE DEVICES. Release my vehicle! pic.twitter.com/Eua8wyu6Ah — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 4, 2020

Last week, the Government advised Miguna to carry valid travel documents on his planned return to Kenya on January 7, 2020.

Miguna’s planned return home could set him up for yet another confrontation with the authorities as he has twice been deported in the past over claims that he renounced his Kenyan citizenship when he became a Canadian citizen.