Miguna: Mark this date, I’m coming home

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced he will be returning to the country next month.

Miguna, who was deported from the country last year, on Sunday announce that he will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on January 11, 2020.

“My Flight to my Mother Land will land at the JKIA on January 11, 2020. To CJ @dkmaraga, @Kenyajudiciary, my lawyers, KNCHR and @lawsocietykenya: Court Orders must be OBEYED. Ensure COMPLIANCE with Justice Mwita’s ORDERS of December 14, 2018,” Miguna tweeted.

Miguna was first deported in February last year days after his arrest over his role in the mock swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Odinga on January 30th, 2018.

The immigration department later said that Miguna was in Kenya illegally as he had renounced his Kenyan citizenship when acquiring a Canadian passport.

The following month, he attempted to return to Kenya through JKIA but was denied entry as he spent several hours at the airport’s detention facility.

In December 2018, the High Court ruled that Miguna is a Kenyan by birth and holding a Canadian passport does not deny him his birthright.

In his ruling, Justice Chacha Mwita declared that the State violated his rights by deporting him and awarded Miguna Sh7.2 million in compensation.

Last month, Miguna said that he will be coming back to Kenya soon following the launch of BBI report.

According to Miguna, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, in their speech during the launch of the BBI report on Wednesday, stated that they respect citizenship rights.

“They (Kenyatta and Odinga) have publicly stated that they respect citizenship rights and want to unite Kenyans. To prove that they are serious, let them obey court orders and give me my passport,” Miguna tweeted.