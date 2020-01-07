Miguna insists he is still on his way to Kenya, even after missing his flight

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna, who on Tuesday failed to board his scheduled flight from Germany to Nairobi, is adamant that he must reach and enter Kenya.

Miguna, who has opted to camp at the Tegel Airport in Berlin, insists that despite being left by his flight, he is not turning back.

“I’m still at the TXL airport in Berlin. Lufthansa has stated that it is ready to transport me to Kenya when the Red Alert has been formally cancelled or withdrawn by the illegitimate Government of Kenya. But as of now, despite lies peddled via social media and press statements, the Red Alert has not been cancelled,” Miguna tweeted.

“I’m exploring all my options. I’ll communicate when and how I will travel to Kenya later today or tomorrow. Meanwhile, I urge all my supporters, freedom fighters and genuine human rights defenders to remain focused and unbowed. Mobilize for a huge homecoming to shame the despots,” he added.

TRAVEL DOCUMENTS

Miguna was expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday at 9:25pm but was barred from boarding his flight after a red alert was issued by the Kenyan government.

This inspite of the Kenyan government stating on Monday that it would facilitate the return of vocal opposition politician into the country following court orders to that effect.

Government spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna had also confirmed that Miguna would be allowed to return to the country, as long as he has valid travel documents.