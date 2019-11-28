Miguna: I’ll be back soon to ‘test’ Uhuru and Raila’s seriousness on BBI

Exiled Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has announced that he will be coming back to Kenya soon following the launch of BBI report.

According to Miguna, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in their speech during the launch of the BBI report on Wednesday, stated that they respect citizenship rights.

“They (Kenyatta and Odinga) have publicly stated that they respect citizenship rights and want to unite Kenyans. To prove that they are serious, let them obey court orders and give me my passport,” Miguna tweeted on Thursday.

Early last year, Miguna was twice deported in the wake a major political dispute that followed the 2017 Presidential Election.

On his second deportation, Miguna was ejected after spending more than 72 hours in a tiny toilet at the JKIA when he attempted to enter the country.

Miguna holds Canadian citizenship but denies government claims that he acquired it after renouncing his Kenyan citizenship in 1998.