Miguna embarks on long journey back to Kenya

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has started his journey back to Kenya.

On Sunday, the lawyer shared his travel itinerary on social media plus a picture of himself with a suitcase at a Canadian airport.

Miguna, was deported in March, 2018, is expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on January 7, 2020 at 9am onboard a Lufthansa flight number LH590.

Viva! JKIA, Nairobi, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9pm. Freedom comes out of focus, determination, discipline and fearlessness! FORWARD! pic.twitter.com/M306xuBIRF — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 4, 2020

On Friday Miguna, through his lawyer John Khaminwa, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) filed an application at Milimani High Court in Nairobi, seeking orders to restrain the State from interfering with his return to Kenya.

They also want the State to comply with the orders issued by Justice Chacha Mwita on December 14, 2018.

“The Application has been necessitated by the refusal by the State to comply with numerous court orders following his removal by some Government officials from Kenya,” Mr Khaminwa said.

Miguna wants to enter Kenya using his Kenyan identity card or passport which was deposited in the Kenyan High Court registry by the government as ordered by the said court.

Miguna is also seeking an order directing the registrar of the High Court to release his passport to KNHCR or his lawyers for his identification at the Immigration Department upon his arrival.

Miguna further wants the court to summon the director of Immigration Department to show cause why they have denied him entry despite several court orders issued by Justice Chacha Mwita.

DEPORTATION

On December 16, 2019, Miguna announced the date of his planned return in what will be a third attempt to return to Kenya following his acrimonious deportation to Canada in 2018.

Miguna, a one-time former adviser of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, found himself in trouble over his role in the mock swearing-in of the opposition chief on January 30, 2018.

Miguna was first deported in February 2018 after a dramatic arrest at his Runda home and detention in a number of police stations.

The government accused him of being in Kenya illegally, claiming he had renounced his Kenyan citizenship when acquiring a Canadian passport.

The following month, he unsuccessfully attempted to return to Kenya through JKIA but was denied entry after spending several hours at the airport’s detention cell.

In April 2019, Miguna announced that he would be coming back to the country, but he never made good his promise.