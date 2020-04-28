Michelle Obama’s memoir ‘Becoming’ now a Netflix documentary

Michelle Obama’s tour to promote her best-selling 2018 memoir Becoming has been turned into a documentary film for streaming giants Netflix.

The documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the former First Lady’s 34-city tour, and will be released on May 6, Obama and Netflix said in a statement on Monday.

The documentary will offer a rare, up-close look at the former First Lady’s life, taking viewers behind-the-scenes as she embarked on the extensive tour to promote her book.

Both the memoir and the film are about highlighting the power of community to bridge divides and the spirit of connection that comes when people openly and honestly share their stories.

Becoming has sold more than 11 million copies and been translated into more than 20 languages and an audio edition of the memoir won a Grammy this year in the spoken-word category.

The former First Lady’s popularity has made her a potentially pivotal figure in the 2020 presidential campaign.

TREASURED MEMORIES

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, recently said that he’d pick her as a running mate “in a heartbeat,” before adding that he didn’t think she “has any desire to live in the White House again.”

On Monday, Mrs Obama said she was excited to be releasing the documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people she met after the release of her memoir.

“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. Those months I spent traveling, meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe, drove home the idea that what we have in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” she wrote in Monday’s press release announcing the documentary.

“In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion and uncertainty,” she further said.