Michelle Obama shares her workout playlist for 2020

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has shared her workout playlist to encourage other fitness enthusiasts to keep their New Year’s fitness resolution.

The former first lady on Sunday shared her go-to workout playlist to “offer a little inspiration.”

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” Obama tweeted.

Adding, “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”

It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? pic.twitter.com/GFP56Yi9A6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020

Obama’s playlist is made up of 36 songs and features a range of artists, including Lizzo, Kirk Franklin, Nipsey Hussle, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

The playlist combines many upbeat tracks that would work well for a fast-paced work out, including many diverse musical genres, such as R&B, rap and AfroWave, a genre that blends rap and R&B with Jamaican and African musical traditions.

Both well-known and rising artists are also represented on the playlist, and also includes cool down songs to play as you near the end of your workout, including Godspeed by Frank Ocean and I Want You Around by Snoh Aalegra.

Michelle Obama championed issues concerning health and fitness during her tenure as first lady.