Mercy Masika welcomes Jowie to gospel industry after debut song





Joseph Irungu alias Jowie released his debut gospel song dubbed Nishikilie, which has been positively received by fans and critics in equal measure as they adopt a wait and see stance to see how far the former fiance to journalist Jacque Maribe will go.

Among those who have welcomed Jowie to the gospel industry is singer Mercy Masika, who shared the song on her Instagram page while applauding the murder suspect who is out on bail for turning to God in his time of misery.

Masika posted that she appreciated people who made such decisions and that things will always work out for those that love God.

“Am glad to say I appreciate people who make decisions. God is about us turning to where we are called, and all things work together for the good of those who love Him.”

Jowie premiered his single on his YouTube Channel that so far has 550 subscribers.

In the channel bio, Jowie describes himself as “a conscious music artiste signed under Safri Records”.

Nishikilie is a worship song in which he appears to talk about his tribulations in life. Irungu, who doubles up as a songwriter, is working under Safri Records.

In his song, he also thanks God for being by his side throughout the period he was behind bars.

He quotes Psalms 31:15, “My times are in Thy hand; deliver me from the hand of my enemies and from them that persecute me,” as he appears to ask God to save him from his court tribulations.

In his lyrics, Jowie tells the Almighty to deliver him from his enemies and thanks Him for wiping his tears and being his solid rock.

The video of the song captures him in a deserted place with nowhere to turn, which probably captures his suffering after he was arrested and thrown into jail.

Jowie is facing charges for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, who was found dead in a bathtub in her house in Nairobi’s Kilimani area in 2018.

He is accused alongside Maribe and he was released on a Sh2 million cash bail in February this year and has been maintaining a low profile.