Mercy Masika to attend Donald Trump’s prayer breakfast





Kenya gospel star Mercy Masika will on Thursday have breakfast with US President Donald Trump among other guests invited for the National Prayer breakfast.

A tradition that dates back 67 years, the Prayer Breakfast is a significant event on the USA annual calendar attended by over 3,500 dignitaries from about 140 countries.

The ‘Mwema‘ hit maker is expected to rub shoulders with global leaders at the breakfast and related events in Washington DC.

The itinerary that began on Tuesday includes luncheons and dinners designed by organisers to build relationships and deepen international ties.

INVITED BY SENATOR

“It’s my first time in America and Senator James Inhofe invited me personally to attend the breakfast; its humbling to be recognized by such influential people,” she said.

She added: “I will also get a chance to perform at the reception dinner on Thursday that will have dignitaries from around the world. I am really excited; meeting and ministering to dignitaries from all over the world is a big deal for me.”

While in the USA, she will also perform at the KCFA Community Service and CITAM USA.

Her tour comes at a time when the gospel fraternity is facing serious scrutiny after recent scandals.

Rape accusations against DK Kwenye Beat and Hope kid, rocked the airwaves last week causing many to question the authenticity of Kenyan gospel artistes.

Fellow gospel artistes Size 8 also felt the wrath of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) when in her attempt to help the situation she appeared to sanitize rape.

“It is an issue that is close to my heart and a lot has already been said. When we face an issue of this magnitude sometimes we can be tempted to dwell on the problem and lose sight of the solution. We must go back to accountability in the ministry and submitting to authentic spiritual authority. ” said Masika.