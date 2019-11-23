Medic jailed for 12 years for defiling 14-year-old rape victim

A court in Makueni has sentenced a clinical officer to 12 years in prison for defiling a 14 year old girl in Kathonzweni subcounty.

Samuel Kimotho, 36, was on Friday found guilty of defiling the minor in his house at Kathonzweni market on February 27, 2019 by Senior Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki.

According to the prosecution, Kimotho lured the girl to his house after she visited Kathonzweni sub county hospital where the clinical officer was working to have a P3 form filled following a previous defilement incident.

The prosecution told the court that the minor had visited the hospital on February 25, accompanied by her aunt but the clinical officer asked them to return two days later.

The minor returned to the health facility unaccompanied and Kimotho persuaded her to go to his house where he defiled her.

REGRETTED

The prosecution further told the court, that the clinical officer ordered the minor to take a bath in his house in a bid to conceal the evidence.

The accused was arrested after neighbours tipped off the police that they had seen the minor entering his house.

In mitigation, Kimotho pleaded for leniency saying he was the bread winner of his family and that he regretted his actions.

“I plead for mercy from the court. I am a father of a four-year-old child and I regret the incident,” pleaded the clinical officer.

While handing out the sentence, SPM Mwaniki said the evidence adduced before the court had shown that the minor was a victim of sexual predators due to previous sexual encounters.

“The complainant appears to be a victim of sexual predators and not a juvenile delinquent unit to self-sexual pleasure. Considering all these factors and the mitigation, the court therefore gives the accused a jail term of 12 years in prison.

He was, however, given 14 days to file an appeal.