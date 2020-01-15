Mbogo threatens to ‘deal with’ Kuria for insulting Uhuru and Raila

ODM youth leader Steve Mbogo has sent a stern warning to Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.

In a video making rounds on social media, Mr Mbogo has asked Mr Kuria to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, failure to which he will “personally deal with him.”

“Another issue I want to talk about ni huyu kijana anaitwa Moses Kuria… wewe, nilikukataza mambo ya kutukana rais, na kutukana kiongozi wetu Raila Amollo Odinga. We want to tell you it is time you need to grow up and mature up (sic)… and we want to tell you, hatutangoja tena polisi waendelee kukukimbiza ukitukana Raila Amollo Odinga na rais… so that is the last warning tunkupatia, na atukuogopi…” Mbogo says in the clip.

Mr Mbogo has also asked the lawmaker, who is serving his second term in parliament, to file any complaints he has against the two at the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) instead of going around the country undermining the duo.

At the same time Mbogo, who contested and lost the Starehe Parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in the 2017 General Elections, has supported the sacking of former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, saying it was long overdue.