Maureen Waititu, Frankie JustGymIt in public spat over child access, support





Vlogger Maureen Waititu has vowed to take her ex Francis Kiarie alias Frankie JustGymIt to court over child support a year after their ugly and public breakup.

The former couple, who used to dish out couple goals on social media, have been calling each other out on social media on co-parenting lapses, as they both say they have had enough.

Maureen, a mother of two, has opened up again sharing her frustrations with the gym instructor blaming him for playing his part in the co-parenting arrangement.

On Saturday, Frankie accused her of allegedly denying him access to their sons and Lexxie during his fifth birthday last week, in post on Instagram.

But the former Rembo TV host responded in a long rant on YouTube denying his claims, instead accusing Frankie of seeking clout using their children.

“Sadly, he had to use a platform to wish my son a happy birthday and dragged my name into it, only for me to be trolled and attacked. Frankie does not even know where his children live and has not bothered to find out,” she said.

According to Maureen, since the August 10, “the father of my kids refused to support our kids, he threw us out of the home we were living in,” claims Frankie denies in his own Youtube post on Sunday.

“I am taking you to court and I am going to sue you for neglect and full custody over my children,” Maureen posted in her Insta story as she claimed she had been disrespected.

“He called me on Tuesday, August 26, and he specifically told me, “I will no longer be sending this money since I cannot see my kids as often as I want to.”

She claimed he had refused to buy a phone which he could use to communicate with their son Lexxie and also refused to use the nanny route to speak to their sons.

She demanded that they work out a structure on how to handle their sons’ welfare.

And in a quick rejoinder, Frankie also took to YouTube and narrated his side of the story highlighting some of the troubles he said he had gone through for his sons.

In a 33-minute video, the father of three addressed Maureen directly and even provided screenshots meant to help clear his name and add weight to his defense.

Frankie denied kicking Maureen and their sons out of their house, saying the house belonged to his mother who wanted it back after they went their separate ways.

“She moved out without informing me on where she was relocating to so that we could agree on how to cost-share rent,” he said.

On the claims of dodging his daddy duties, Frankie said that at first, it was agreed between them that he would be with the kids for three days a week, that is from Friday to Sunday, but she shifted the goal posts without notice.

“This, however, suddenly changed as she told me that I would only be seeing them only once a week, on Sunday from 9am to 5pm, and as time went by, she began giving excuses whenever I wanted to be with the kids.”

He further revealed that when their son fell sick, Maureen informed him more than 12 hours after he was admitted to the Getrudes children’s hospital.

“I am not here looking for sympathy. I don’t know why people think that,” he said.

Speaking of one dramatic incident, Frankie disclosed that he had gone to see his children but Maureen forbade him from seeing them so he decided to walk away.

“I turn and I walk because I don’t want a confrontation. Things can get messy quick. I do not want none of that,” Frankie said explaining why he left instead of insisting on seeing his sons and shared a video and text messages as evidence.

Frankie is currently dating Corazon Kwamboka and they welcomed their first baby months ago and came out to defend her man through a live session on Instagram.

She claimed Maureen was bitter because she sired a child with her ex and did not approve of their union, claims Frankie reiterated in her Youtube post on Sunday.

Their heated exchanges on social media after their ugly separation have provided fodder for blogs and have been the talk of town with fans taking varied positions.