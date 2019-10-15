Mary Wambui speaks on her appointment as National Employment Authority chair

Former Othaya MP Mary Wambui has defended her appointment as the chair of the National Employment Authority amid criticism over her age.

Ms Wambui said she deserves the post as much as anyone else. In fact, she insisted that she is the most qualified hence her appointment.

She was appointed to chair the Authority in a gazette notice issued by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

“I got the post because I am better than those complaining. I have the qualifications and experience to run the office,” the former legislator said when contacted.

Recent state appointments of former Nyeri legislators have sparked criticism especially from the youth who have accused the government of overlooking the younger generations.

Ms Wambui’s appointment comes barely a week after the National Assembly approved former Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, 66, to sit in the National Lands Commission.

The two appointments have elicited sharp criticism from local youth who now feel they have no place in the Jubilee administration.

YOUTH CONTINUE TARMACKING

“They said the youth but they keep recycling old people and giving them jobs. While the youth continue tarmacking, people with businesses and hefty pensions are getting all state jobs. It is not right,” Joseph Mathenge, a resident of Nyeri, said.

Nyeri youth have especially lamented about being left out by the same administration they campaigned for. They say that despite having all required credentials, landing employment has been a problem and the recent appointments come as a mockery to their already dire situation.

“We have the qualifications and the skills to take up these jobs but we are out in the streets hawking. The Jubilee government has failed us,” Mr Charles Muiruri, a hawker, said.

Students on their part have expressed concerns over their future saying that with the current state of affairs they might end up being jobless even after completing their studies.

“With the current trend I’m not even sure there are any jobs left for us. As much as they want to employ experience they should balance by giving us equal opportunities because we are as capable as the elderly people they employ,” Ann Wanjiru, a student at Nyeri National Polytechnic, lamented.

The employment authority appointee has, however, maintained that she intends to fight for more employment opportunities for the youth and ensure those already working get the best out of their current jobs.

“I thank the President for this opportunity. He has the youth’s interests at heart and I promise to deliver on the same. I assure the youth of this nation that we will work to creating more and better jobs for them,” Ms Wambui said.