Mariga’s long journey from the football pitch into the murky political arena

McDonald Mariga’s plunge into politics has effectively brought down the curtains on a glittering football career spanning 16 years.

This after the Jubilee Party national elections board’s decision to pick the 32-year-old former Kenya international midfielder to carry its flag in the coming Kibra constituency parliamentary by-election late on Monday evening.

The ruling party’s election board chairman Andrew Musangi announced the decision to pick Mariga during a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Pangani.

Earlier in the day Mariga had presented himself at the party headquarters for a vetting process that paved way for his nomination.

The party’s decision has formally ushered in Mariga into active politics with his short term objective being contesting and clinching the Kibra constituency by-election in November.

POLITICAL PLUNGE

Dressed in a cream suit and white shirt, Mariga had arrived at the party headquarter in Parklands, Nairobi with song and dance from his exuberant supporters.

His supporters were all dressed in red t-shirts emblazoned with the player’s name and favourite jersey number 17.

They waved placards and sang songs in praise of Mariga.

The former Kenya international midfielder was quick to set the records straight about his candidature.

“I am not being used by anyone, I made this decision with my family, so here I am. Let’s see how it goes,” Mariga said.

Son of football great, retired coach and administrator Noah Wanyama, and also brother to Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, Mariga is considered one of the best footballers of his generation.

He also is East Africa’s most successful footballer having won the Uefa Champions League, Italy’s Serie A, and Coppa Italia titles with Inter Milan in 2010 under the guidance of famed coach Jose Mourinho.

In his prime, Mariga was an energetic box-to-box midfielder with a lethal right foot. His style of play entailed bulldozing the midfield with crunch tackles and lung-bursting runs at the centre of the pitch much in a fashion similar to former France World Cup winner Patrick Viera.

PLAYER CAREER

Mariga evidently started slowing down five years ago, and never fully recovered from a crucial ligament injury he sustained while playing for Parma in the Italy in 2012.

His football journey to the very top commenced when he caught the eye of European scouts while representing Kamukunji High School in his teenage years.

The father of one would later commenced his football career at Kenyan Premier League side Kenya Breweries (now known as Tusker) before moving to the defunct Kenya Pipeline in Kenya’s top-flight league.

He then transferred to Sweden, initially at third-tier club Enokpings before getting a better deal at Helsinborgs, a first-tier club in the same country, where he played alongside Swedish great Henrik Larsson.

A string of impressive performances earned him a breakthrough move to Parma in 2007 from where he was briefly linked with English sides Manchester United and Manchester City before Inter came calling.

He has also enjoyed stints at European clubs Latina, Real Sociedad and Real Oviedo.

However, critics say he never quite managed to transfer his club form while on national team duty and failed to help Harambee Stars qualify for any major tournament.