Mariga officially hangs his boots to embark on Kibra by-election campaign

It is now clear that former Kenya international midfielder McDonald Mariga has officially retired from football to join active politics.

The 32-year-old is presently at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi to hopefully get cleared to participate in the ruling party’s nomination exercise for it’s candidate in the Kibra by-election.

VETTING PROCESS

Videos and photos of Mariga in the company of dozens of his supporters at Jubilee Party headquarters are already being shared on social media.

In the videos and photos, Mariga’s placard carrying supporters are seen dressed in red t-shirts emblazoned with the player’s name and favourite jersey number 17.

At the party headquarters, Mariga is expected meet Jubilee’s elections board for a vetting process.

Six other candidates are expected to undergo a similar vetting process.

FOOTBALL CAREER

The Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth in last July after a long illness.

Last week, speculation was rife that Mariga, who is rumoured to be close to Deputy President William Ruto, intends to vie for the seat after the Jubilee Party listed him among its prospective aspirants.

At some point, talk of the celebrity footballer’s candidature seem to have created confusion within the Jubilee Party.

Mariga has had glittery professional football career, the highlight being a Uefa Champions League title, the Italian Serie A title and Coppa Itallia during his time at Inter Milan.