Mariga hits the campaign trail, makes grand promises to the people of Kibra

McDonald Mariga has finally hit the campaign trail in Kibra, armed with promises of how he intends to improve the lives of the slum-dwellers in the constituency if elected the next MP.

On Sunday, the former Kenyan international midfielder held prayers in a church at the constituency before touring the area and meeting the residents.

“Our children should go to school, we will make sure that happens. I will ensure the growth of businesses here. We will look for ways to ensure those (business people) who earn Sh2,000 a day to increase their profits to Sh10,000. We will create new jobs,” explained Mariga, who was accompanied by Langata MP Nixon Korir

The former Inter Milan midfielder, who was only last week endorsed by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, however didn’t substantiate how he plans to fulfill these promises.

Mariga, who is seeking to replace the late Ken Okoth as Kibra MP, is up against a pool of 25 other candidates, including ODM’s Imran Okoth who is seeking to succeed his late brother, ANC’s Eluid Owalo and Ford-Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.

The by-election is set for November 7.