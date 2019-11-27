Maribe was with Sonko at 40Forty Lounge on night of Monica’s murder -witness

A witness in the murder trial of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and Jacque Maribe told the court on Wednesday that the former Citizen TV journalist was in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko when Monica Kimani is said to have been murdered.

Ms Chelangat Ruto testified that they were at 40Forty Lounge in Westlands, Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018, one of the two nights in which authorities suspect to be the date the Monica was killed in her Kilimani apartment.

The other possible date of the murder is September 20, the court was told.

During her testimony, Ms Ruto told the court that she and her friend identified as June Juliet had had late lunch together with Jowie and another man on September 18 at Q Lounge in Kilimani.

CALL AND LEFT

She said they stayed at the club for about two hours before Jowie received a call and left.

The businesswoman said June was preparing Mr Sonko who was scheduled to have an interview with Citizen TV on the same night. They later proceeded to Royal Media Services (RMS), where they stayed until Governor Sonko completed his interview.

At RMS offices, they met Ms Maribe and exchanged pleasantries before she went back to work. After the show, they proceeded to 40Forty still in the same locality where they stayed up to around 4am.

“We went to the club myself, June, Jacque, the Governor and his friends,” she said.

She said Jowie joined them at around 1am and sat at a table next to theirs. When they left, Jowie drove in Maribe’s car while she left with June. Jowie, he said, wore the same outfit- a while T-shirt and brown shorts, which he had in the afternoon.

The hearing continues.