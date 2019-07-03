Maribe returns the favour, visits Itumbi in police cells

Journalist Jacque Maribe on Wednesday returned the favour and visited her bosom friend Dennis Itumbi who has been arrested in connection to a letter on the alleged assassination of Deputy President William Ruto.

The two were pictured at Muthaiga Police Station where Itumbi spent the afternoon after his arrest near City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

MURDER

Others on the picture are Nairobi politician Josiah Murigu and Itumbi’s brother David Itumbi.

In Maribe visiting Itumbi, it was a case of reversed roles. Itumbi has played a central role in her court case where she is accused of murder alongside her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Joe Jowie.

RELEASED

The two are accused of killing businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

Last year, Itumbi was a key figure in the days of Maribe’s arrest until she was released on bail.