Margaret Wanjiru’s son reveals family’s fears for the ailing bishop

A son of former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has spoken of the family’s fears the moment his mother was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus and wheeled into an ICU.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Reverend Evans Kariuki revealed that the family was shaken when they received the news but they remained firm in prayer and determined that all would be well.

“Our faith was strong because of the believers especially in Kenya and from all corners of the world who stood with us,” he said.

He also provided an update of her current state of health.

Kariuki, who is a pastor in the United States of America, said his mother had responded well to medication and that she would soon be discharged from hospital.

In the video, which was uploaded on his channel, Mr Kariuki thanked Kenyans for praying for his mother as soon as they learnt that she had fallen sick.

Ms Wanjiru was a couple of days ago admitted at a Nairobi hospital with Covid-19 after she hosted a number of people for overnight prayers.

“My name is Evans Kariuki, I am the son of Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and I wanted to thank everyone for the thousands of prayers that we have received,” he says in the video.

He adds: “ Bishop is recovering fast and we give all the glory to God.”

The reverend asked people across the nation to pray for the current situation the world is going through and those who have been affected directly or indirectly.

The former MP who is the lead Bishop in the Jesus is Alive Ministries hosted 18 individuals after which eight tested positive for the virus.

The Kenyan government has prohibited a gathering of more than 15 people.