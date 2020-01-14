Man with AK47 rifle who caused panic in Pangani is an officer, police confirm

The man carrying an AK47 assault rifle, whose picture has been making rounds on social media, is an Administration Police officer who was duty at the time the picture was taken.

This is according to Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo.

“He is our officer who was crossing over to Muthaiga where the police vehicle was, to join his colleagues” Ndolo said.

This after residents of Pangani raised the alarm on Tuesday morning about the an unidentified man who was walking tall, with magazine pouches on his chest.

Area residents who spoke to Nairobi News said the man looked suspicious and they feared he might cause mayhem in the densely populated neighbourhood.

SUSPICIOUS

“He was walking really fast and I was scared because he appeared suspicious and we thought he would cause chaos,” Mr Allan Maticha a resident of Mlango Kubwa said.

Another area resident, Beatrice Mwihaki, said that the sight of the man, who was walking without engaging anyone, caused great panic in the area.

“He was wearing dark sunglasses and it was hard to tell how he looks like,” she said.

The residents later alerted police who quickly responded and arrested the man.