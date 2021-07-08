Man tells court he planned to smoke bhang at cemetry





A Kibera court has ordered for the mental assessment of a mobile phone thief who claimed he intended to take 20 rolls of bhang to his deceased friend’s burial scene at Langata cemetery.

Fadhili William pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a suspected stolen phone in Ngara and having 30 rolls of bhang worth Sh1,500 which was found on him during a search at Parklands police station.

He admitted that he had the banned substance, which is popularly referred to as weed, and phone but he claimed he intended to smoke 10 rolls and give the rest to his deceased friend, buried at Langata during an anniversary.

William’s accomplice Kennedy Omondi who was also accused of having 20 rolls of the banned drug on him denied the charges.

William told the court that his accomplice did not know that he also had the bhang and a stolen phone.

They both live in Mathare Sub County in Nairobi and are suspected to have been involved in mobile phones theft in the Ngara area where they snatch the phones and flee on their motorcycle.

The two were cornered by bodaboda riders who had been trailing them after they were identified as mobile phones snatchers in the Ngara area while using a motorcycle to flee.

When they were cornered, Omondi who was riding the motorcycle attempted to flee but was blocked by the bodaboda operators.

William, who was his pillion passenger, dropped a mobile phone and attempted to escape by foot but was also cornered and the phone recovered.

The two were handed over to officers at Parklands police station where they were each found with a consignment of cannabis during the search.

Omondi was freed on a Sh50,000 bond with a cash bail of similar amount.

They will return to court on July 15 for mention of their case when William’s psychiatrist report will be presented in court.