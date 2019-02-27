Man who battered his wife to death over Sh8k jailed for 12 years





A court in Homa Bay has sentenced a man to 12 years in jail for killing his wife over Sh8,000.

Mr Albert Odhiambo Odongo was found guilty of killing his wife Ms Eunice Atieno Olal on June 7, 2015 in Rachuonyo South Sub County.

Prosecutor Valerie Ongeti told the court that Mr Odongo committed the offence at Kotieno Village in Kasimba Sub Location contrary to the Penal Code.

Mr Odongo was accused of killing the wife after a disagreement between them over some money the convict accused the woman of stealing.

The court heard that after the disagreement, Mr Odongo left home for an alcohol den after which he returned with two men who assaulted his wife.

The suspects killed Ms Olal on the spot.

ASSAULTED

One of the four witnesses who testified in the case, Ms Everline Akoth, said the convict and his accomplices assaulted her when she attempted to intervene.

“The following day, I was informed that the convict’s wife had died,” Ms Akoth told the court.

The prosecution told the court that Ms Odongo lied to the police that his wife had been killed by unknown criminals.

“A report from the police indicates that Mr Odongo lied to detectives yet he participated in his wife’s murder,” said Ms Ongeti.

The court however changed the case from murder to manslaughter after it was established that the accused did not intend to kill his wife.

DENIED CHARGES

Mr Odongo denied the charges but Homa Bay High Court Judge Joseph Joseph Karanjah said the evidence adduced by the witnesses was adequate to prove that he committed the offence.

He pleaded for leniency on grounds that he married another woman after his first wife’s death. He also argued that his first wife left him with children.

“I plead for leniency because I am the one who is taking care of and feeding my children,” he told the court.

The convict was taken to Homa Bay Prison for detention, but he has 14 days to appeal the ruling.