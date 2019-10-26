Man in court for defiling his friend’s 13-year-old daughter

A middle aged man was on Friday charged before a Makadara law court with defiled his friend’s 13–year-old daughter for more than a year.

Josphat Kimanthi Mutua was accused of committing the offence between January 2012 and November 4, 2013 in Kayole, Nairobi. He was also charged with committing and indecent act with the minor.

Mutua was a friend and a neighbour to the victim’s mother for more than 10 years.

He allegedly took advantage of the minor while her mother left for Westlands where she is a domestic worker.

The minor’s mother received a call on November 4, 2013 from a clinical officer in Kangundo while at work, informing her that her daughter had been defiled several times.

ABDOMINAL PAINS

The minor visited the clinic complaining of abdominal pains and upon examining her; the medic discovered she had been defiled.

She then opened up and confessed to the clinical officer that she had an affair with a man.

The medic sent a message to Mutua pretending that she was the minor and told her she was pregnant and needed money for abortion.

Mutua allegedly sent her Sh3,500 and requested her to visit him after the abortion promising to buy her a teddy bear and other niceties.

He called her four days later to find out if the abortion had been successful, which she lied had been done and he invited her to his house.

The victim’s mother sent her bus fare to Nairobi and reported the matter at Spring Valley AP post in Kayole.

Police officers then told the mother to let the girl go to Mutua’s house while the officers trailed them from a distance. They found suspect with her in his house.

Mutua denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji. He was freed on a Sh300, 000 bond with a surety of similar amount.